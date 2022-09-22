The first assignment for a PublicSource intern may seem mundane. Typically, it involves combing through an emerging story, pre-publication, and checking that every fact is backed up by documentation.

Fact-checks are part of PublicSource’s DNA and central to our pitch to readers. We offer stories for a better Pittsburgh, and we deliver them via a process meant to maximize accuracy, accountability and credibility.

That first fact check is meant to school our interns in the PublicSource ethos. And it’s often followed by … well, another fact-checking assignment. But before long, PublicSource interns participate with professional reporters in researching stories and often write their own.

Look out for stories, photos and other contributions from these student journalists, who are working with us through the end of this year.

Jack Troy, editorial intern Jack Troy is a native Pittsburgher and a junior studying political science and economics at the University of Pittsburgh. He’s served as a writer and editor across nearly two years at The Pitt News, the university’s student newspaper. He has covered local labor and housing issues, including an investigation into rental housing conditions for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. In the moments between school and writing, Jack enjoys running, cooking and taking care of his pet fishes. Contact: jack@publicsource.org.

Aavin Mangalmurti Aavin Mangalmurti is a junior at Obama Academy in the Pittsburgh Public Schools. He helps to run his school newspaper, The Eagle Times, and its Youth and Government Club. Focused on fact-checking and data collection at PublicSource, he is also an avid podcast listener and tea drinker. He enjoys long walks around the city on the weekends. Contact: aavin@publicsource.org.

Lilly Kubit, photojournalist intern Lilly Kubit (she/they) is a photojournalism intern at PublicSource. Hailing from the suburbs of Pittsburgh and now living in Shadyside, Lilly is currently a senior at Chatham University, where she studies communications, journalism, business and photography. Their work focuses on making captivating imagery from things we may normally overlook in life. Before working at PublicSource, Lilly worked at Trib Total Media as a photojournalism intern, where she photographed events from frog jumping competitions to a Metallica concert. She is also the photo editor for the Communiqué, Chatham University’s student-run newspaper. In their free time, you can find Lilly watching Star Wars or finding interesting places to go with friends. Contact: lillian@publicsource.org.

Ladimir Garcia, editorial intern Ladimir Garcia is a native of Beckley, West Virginia, and a senior at West Virginia University, studying toward a bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in political science and history. He works as the social media manager for the university’s independent student newspaper, the Daily Athenaeum. Ladimir was formerly a summer intern for the Pittsburgh City Paper. Contact: ladimir@publicsource.org.

Terryaun Bell, editorial intern Terryaun Bell, of Hopewell, is a senior at Robert Morris University studying communications with a journalism concentration and a minor in sociology. For PublicSource, he has focused on fact-checking and recently detailed the troubles and hopes of Pittsburgh’s South Side. He is the head news editor in RMU’s student newsroom, and the class of 2023’s president. He has hosted his own podcast called Philosophize, and anchored and aided with production for RMU Live, one of the newsroom’s TV productions. Terryaun enjoys going to the gym and reading coming of age literature, alongside cooking a meal for himself and his family. Terryaun is a returning intern with PublicSource and hopes to expand his editorial portfolio. Contact: terryaun@publicsource.org.