PublicSource announces leadership transition

The PublicSource Board of Directors is announcing the transition of Executive Director Mila Sanina. After five years, Mila has chosen to take time to focus on her well-being.

The board thanks Mila for her exceptional, dedicated service to PublicSource. During her tenure, she led PublicSource’s growth from 5 to 13 employees, developed and grew its membership program and, most importantly, was responsible for an organization producing quality, public-service journalism that fostered a readership of Pittsburghers who care about their city and region. Mila has led PublicSource to numerous awards, including the national Online Journalism Award for General Excellence by a Micro Newsroom in both 2020 and 2021.

“I am proud of how far PublicSource has come and immensely grateful to my stellar team, supportive board, our generous supporters, readers and the Pittsburgh community at large,” Mila said. “I am confident that this news organization is positioned to thrive and its essential work will live on.

“It's an incredibly difficult decision for me to depart but it's time for me to move on and get well and find myself again outside of PublicSource. I'll be around and will always support PublicSource, one of the best local newsrooms in America.”

Mila's departure will take place before the end of the year. She has laid the groundwork for the organization to continue operating during the transition. All editorial operations will continue to be led by Managing Editor Halle Stockton and business operations will continue under Director of Revenue and Operations Jennie Liska.

The PublicSource board will lead a national leadership search for Mila’s successor. The Board of Directors welcomes questions from readers and can be reached at info@publicsource.org.