Gone are the days when you can rely on one or two news outlets to bring you everything from weather to investigations. But over recent years, dozens of news providers with different approaches have emerged and are sharing stories of the Pittsburgh area.

The downside: You have to do some homework.

Social media platforms and their algorithms only go so far in making sure you see relevant news and information. In fact, what you see is controlled by their algorithms and influenced by the hearts, likes, retweets and shares of your social media connections. “Fake news,” misinformation and negative news run rampant on social media, and open users up to being less aware and less knowledgeable about current events.

To help alleviate the challenge of navigating authentic, local news that isn’t curated by Big Tech, PublicSource has compiled this service guide of local media outlets with links and information about each.

Many of these organizations, including PublicSource, have regular email newsletters that can help you to be aware of their stories.

If you think we’ve missed a credible journalistic outlet, please email info@publicsource.org.

90.5 WESA is Pittsburgh’s NPR station and broadcasts to most of Southwestern Pennsylvania. The station covers an array of city news and its morning news show, The Confluence, often features interviews with community leaders and area journalists. The station is operated by the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, a not-for-profit entity.

The Allegheny Front is a website and weekly radio program airing on WESA (at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays) and other regional radio stations that centers on environmental issues throughout Western Pennsylvania. The Allegheny Front falls under the umbrella of the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation.

Ambridge Connection is a public Facebook news page that serves the Ohio Valley communities of Ambridge, Baden, Economy, Harmony Township and South Heights. The page brings awareness to local news, events, real estate, activities and athletics.

Black Pittsburgh is a free news website centered on the African American experience in Pittsburgh. The outlet is owned by 1Hood Media. Black Pittsburgh maintains several media series, including This Week in White Supremacy and What Black Pittsburgh Needs to Know.

City Cast Pittsburgh produces a podcast and newsletter that aim to create a connection between listeners and their communities through stories in 10- to 30-minute form. The podcast covers a variety of topics and is a part of a growing network of City Cast streams nationwide, with outlets in other major cities such as Washington, Chicago and Houston.

The Duquesne Duke is Duquesne University’s student-run online and print newspaper. The Duke publishes its print edition weekly, with campus news, arts and university sports.

Gazette 2.0 is a biweekly newspaper that serves Moon, Robinson, Stowe, Kennedy, Coraopolis, McKees Rocks, Thornburg, Crafton, Ingram and Neville Island. Topics covered include high school sports, local events and businesses. Stories are free online, and the newspaper is mailed to paying subscribers.

The Incline produces a newsletter that delivers stories in short form, curates news by other outlets and provides a list of events happening in Pittsburgh during the week, including performances, classes and other events.

KDKA, also known as Channel 2, is the regional affiliate of CBS and provides breaking news and live commentary on current events. The channel covers a variety of topics including politics, health and entertainment.

The Mon Valley Independent is a print and digital newspaper that serves the Middle Monongahela Valley, including the communities of Charleroi, Donora, Monessen and Monogahala. The Independent, which publishes every day except Sunday and is available by subscription only, includes news, sports, obituaries, classifieds and local business guides.

The New Pittsburgh Courier is a free print and online newspaper centered on issues surrounding African Americans in Pittsburgh. The publication is operated by media conglomerate Real Times Media, which also owns the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle and the Atlanta Daily World.

NEXTpittsburgh is a news website that covers innovation and the people driving it throughout the city and region. It features a weekly offering by longtime columnist Tony Norman, a forthcoming podcast with Norman and Natalie Bencivenga and publishes guides to local events and neighborhoods.

The Pitt News is the free, student-run newspaper of the University of Pittsburgh Main Campus. The outlet publishes in print on Wednesdays. The Pitt news writes articles relevant to the Pitt community, with topic focuses including administration, campus life and university sports.

The Pittsburgh Business Times is a subscription-based publication online and in print focused on business and the economy in the city.

Pittsburgh City Paper is a daily online publication that covers news, food, the arts and local events, plus columns covering topics such as astrology and Pittsburgh eccentricities. The City Paper distributes free print editions every Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Independent, which began publishing in April 2022, is a news site that writes about issues and innovation throughout the region.

The Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism is a news website focusing on social justice issues, with a particular focus on the justice system and incarceration.

The Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle is a free online and print newspaper centering on the Greater Pittsburgh Jewish community. Published in print every Friday, the Chronicle covers local, national and global news and maintains a calendar of local events and celebrations. The paper is affiliated with the Times of Israel and other Jewish publications nationwide.

Pittsburgh Magazine is a monthly subscription-only publication and free website that covers local events and stories. The magazine publishes several other periodicals, including a quarterly magazine focused on homes and an annual publication centered on giving.

Pittsburgh Latino Magazine is a free English and Spanish news website sharing stories important to the greater Pittsburgh Latino community. The publication covers a wide range of topics including business, community, culture, food, health and immigration.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is a print and digital newspaper with coverage of the city and region alongside state and national news. The Post-Gazette is printed on Thursdays and Sundays, plus has a daily, partially paywall-protected e-edition and website.

The Pittsburgh Union Progress is the free digital newspaper of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s striking Newspaper Guild members. The journalists cover strike news and community news and plan to cease operations following the resolution of their ongoing labor dispute.

The Point Park Globe is the student-run publication of Point Park University. The outlet publishes free weekly print editions during the school year with articles covering campus news, events and sports.

Postindustrial is a multimedia publication focusing on issues affecting Appalachia and the Rust Belt. Topics covered include postindustrial cities, the future of work, sustainability and veterans. Postindustrial publishes articles online for free, and a quarterly magazine is available for monthly subscribers.

PublicSource is an online, nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Its mission is to inspire critical thinking and bold ideas through journalism based on facts, diverse voices and the pursuit of transparency. PublicSource’s coverage areas include local government, economic development, health, the environment, K-12 education and higher education, equity and identity issues.

Qburgh is an online source for news and resources for the LGBTQ community in Western Pennsylvania. The site also maintains a community calendar, an archive of queer publications and photographs and a community directory.

Soul Pitt is a subscription-based media company that informs the Western Pennsylvania African American community about news, stories and performances. Soul Pitt publishes a quarterly magazine and streams a health and business podcast.

Talk Magazine is a statewide quarterly publication that writes stories centering around the African American and Latino communities in Pennsylvania. Each of the four yearly issues focuses on a different theme: Black History, college, business and wellness. Issues are available free online or by subscription to your mailbox.

Technical.ly covers innovation, entrepreneurship and technology in several cities, including Pittsburgh.

The Tartan and associated Tartan Online are the free print and digital publications of Carnegie Mellon University. The student-run paper covers topics relevant to campus life, including articles about science and technology.

Trib Total Media is the umbrella media company that operates the Tribune-Review and other local weekly and monthly periodicals throughout portions of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Butler counties. Stories are available for free online, though a subscription is needed to get print and digital versions of stories in traditional newspaper formatting.

WPXI, also known as Channel 11, is the Pittsburgh NBC affiliate. The channel offers morning and nightly coverage including breaking news, sports and event coverage and live commentary.

WQED, also known as Channel 13, is the PBS member TV station in Pittsburgh. The station is known for its educational programming for children, airing both local and non-local documentaries and its well-known producer Rick Sebak.

WTAE, otherwise known as Pittsburgh Action News 4, is the Pittsburgh affiliate of ABC owned by Hearst Television. The outlet broadcasts live coverage of local events in the morning and evening.

Yajagoff! Media operates the Jagoff Blawg, the Yajagoff Podcast and other free Pittsburgh-centered publications. All explore facets of Pittsburgh life, including events, eats and local causes.