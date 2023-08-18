The PublicSource staff has been honored extensively for their 2022 and 2023 reporting, upholding a tradition of producing local journalism that is recognized in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and across the nation.
While the team focuses on feedback from readers and impact of journalism as primary measures of success, we do appreciate acknowledgement in the form of awards. We thank the judges and teams who manage these contests for their time and generous feedback.
PublicSource has received the following recognitions for our work in 2022 and 2023. This list will be updated to remain current through 2023:
Local Media Association 2023 Digital Innovation Awards
- First place, best local website up to 250,000 unique monthly visitors
- Third place, best digital news project
A judge in the best local website contest wrote, “From deeply reported investigative pieces to charming first-person stories, spending time on PublicSource.org feels like a warm welcome to all things Pittsburgh – from the devastating to the inspiring.”
Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute 2023 American Journalism Online Awards
- Honorable mention, best nonprofit news source
Judges noted, “PublicSource is a reliable, trusted, and authoritative source of information. The organization clearly puts the time and resources where it is most important: editing and reporting. PublicSource then presents its stories and other content clearly and directly, letting readers know what they need to know.”
Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association 2023 Professional Keystone Media Awards
- Lenfest Institute Emerging Journalist Award for Emma Folts
- G. Richard Dew Award for Journalistic Service for The Red Zone by Emma Folts, Mila Sanina and Stephanie Strasburg
- Division 1: First Place in Feature Photo for Author Atiya Irvin-Mitchell poses for a portrait for her essay on purity culture by Stephanie Strasburg
- Division 1: Second Place in Podcast for From the Source, Season 4, episodes 1-3 by Jourdan Hicks and Liz Reid
- Division 1: Honorable Mention in Photo Story / Essay for The Red Zone by Stephanie Strasburg
- Division I: Honorable Mention in Enterprise Reporting for The Red Zone by Emma Folts, Mila Sanina and Stephanie Strasburg
- Division I: Honorable Mention in Feature Story for Validation is what one Pittsburgh Police Officer wanted from a little-used law by Rich Lord and Megan Harris (with City Cast Pittsburgh)
Pennsylvania Society for Professional Journalists 2023 Keystone Excellence in Journalism awards:
- First place in Web Use: Daily for The Red Zone, Unbalanced and Faith, Race, Place by Natasha Vicens and the PublicSource Staff
- First Place in Graphic Photo: Daily or Non Daily The menstrual movement — a local youth perspective by Andrea Shockling
- First place in Photo Story: Daily for The Citizen Scientists of Crackerland: Armed with buckets and hunting plastic pellets, neighbors prepare for the petrol plant next door by Quinn Glabicki
- First place in Podcasts for From the Source: Season 4, Episodes 1-3 by Jourdan Hicks and Liz Reid
- Second place in Business and Labor Reporting: Daily or Non-Daily for The Exempt Dilemma by Emma Folts, Charlie Wolfson, Punya Bhasin and Alexandra Ross
- Second place in Education Writing: Daily or Non-Daily for Draft policy would allow CMU police to use facial recognition technology by Emma Folts
Press Club of Western Pennsylvania 2023 Golden Quill Awards
- Winner in Excellence in Written Journalism, Business/Technology/Consumer Division 2 for Unbalanced by Rich Lord
- Winner in Excellence in Audio Journalism, News Feature for From the Source: Season 4, Episode 1 — Teens Changing the Rhetoric Around Youth Violence in the Pittsburgh Area by Jourdan Hicks and Liz Reid
