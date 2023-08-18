The PublicSource staff has been honored extensively for their 2022 and 2023 reporting, upholding a tradition of producing local journalism that is recognized in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and across the nation.

While the team focuses on feedback from readers and impact of journalism as primary measures of success, we do appreciate acknowledgement in the form of awards. We thank the judges and teams who manage these contests for their time and generous feedback.

PublicSource has received the following recognitions for our work in 2022 and 2023. This list will be updated to remain current through 2023:

Local Media Association 2023 Digital Innovation Awards

First place, best local website up to 250,000 unique monthly visitors

Third place, best digital news project

A judge in the best local website contest wrote, “From deeply reported investigative pieces to charming first-person stories, spending time on PublicSource.org feels like a warm welcome to all things Pittsburgh – from the devastating to the inspiring.”

Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute 2023 American Journalism Online Awards

Honorable mention, best nonprofit news source

Judges noted, “PublicSource is a reliable, trusted, and authoritative source of information. The organization clearly puts the time and resources where it is most important: editing and reporting. PublicSource then presents its stories and other content clearly and directly, letting readers know what they need to know.”

Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association 2023 Professional Keystone Media Awards

Pennsylvania Society for Professional Journalists 2023 Keystone Excellence in Journalism awards:

Press Club of Western Pennsylvania 2023 Golden Quill Awards

Winner in Excellence in Written Journalism, Business/Technology/Consumer Division 2 for Unbalanced by Rich Lord

Winner in Excellence in Audio Journalism, News Feature for From the Source: Season 4, Episode 1 — Teens Changing the Rhetoric Around Youth Violence in the Pittsburgh Area by Jourdan Hicks and Liz Reid