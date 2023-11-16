About a year and a half after a harassment incident during a Pittsburgh brewing festival crossed the line for marginalized workers, the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild has passed a Code of Conduct to root out harmful workplace behaviors. Workers who spearheaded the effort say the set of rules will act as an important first step in a larger fight for a more inclusive and diverse industry.

“It feels really good,” said Lauren Hughes of Necromancer Brewing. “I’m really excited that we have something in place. It’s a great first step.”

The guild, a coalition of more than 40 Pittsburgh-area breweries, passed the code in mid-October after a unanimous vote. All workers are granted protection from discrimination and harassment along the lines of ethnicity, nationality, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, ability and body type, religion and neurodiversity.

‘Disgusted’ following a festival fracas, brewers seek a code of conduct that taps into diversity, respects LGBTQ members An ugly incident has Pittsburgh-area brewers mulling a new code of conduct that would prohibit — and potentially punish — harassment and discrimination in the increasingly diverse sector.

The code delineates “inappropriate” and “zero-tolerance” behaviors and outlines the respective disciplinary processes. It also encourages “inclusive behavior,” which includes being respectful of those different from you and being open-minded during discussions about potential misconduct.

“Zero-tolerance behavior” — which refers to illegal use of weapons; physical assault, abuse and violence; and sexual harassment — could result in suspensions or terminations. For “inappropriate behaviors,” such as angry outbursts, bigoted remarks and “unwanted, excessive flirtation,” the code instructs breweries to issue a formal warning and seek an apology before potentially taking action toward an individual. The guild provides a flowchart for responding to misconduct and forms for making reports.

Members of the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild Code of Conduct Subcommittee pose with Victoria Mattingly of Mattingly Solutions. Front row, from left: Mel Larrick, executive director of PBG/Hop Farm Brewing Co.; Lauren Hughes, Necromancer Brewing; Jen Onofray, Two Frays Brewing; Katie Rado, Trace Brewing. Back row: Dave Kushner, Trace Brewing; Kara Zupancic, Trace Brewing; Victoria Mattingly; Malcolm Frazier, PBG Board of Directors/412 Brewing. (Photos courtesy of Justin Strzelczyk)

As part of the rollout of the code, the guild brought in Mattingly Solutions, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion firm, for a one-day training session, which about 100 guild members attended, according to Melissa Larrick, the guild’s executive director. The guild also recorded and distributed video of the session for absent members. During the training, a representative provided explanations for what appropriate and inappropriate actions look like, how gender pronouns should be used and how to deescalate intense situations.

Larrick found the training valuable.

“It was really cool that Mattingly took the framework of this generalized do’s and don’ts but made it very relatable to our culture in the brewery,” Larrick said. “In two hours, you can’t really cover everything in the full spectrum, because the spectrum doesn’t really have any walls, there’s so many different facets to it, but I think their firm made it very relatable to the people that work in the service industry.”

An 11-person subcommittee worked on constructing and passing the code of conduct. Implementing the code, including the training session, cost about $7,500. The subcommittee raised about a third of that through a “Support the Cause” fundraising event, a night in which a series of breweries donated a dollar per drink sold, according to Hughes.

Hughes served on the subcommittee after being very close to the inciting incident a year and a half ago. She has also faced years of discrimination in the industry, she said. Larrick also served on the subcommittee and remained on it after she was made executive director about six months ago.

Implementing a code didn’t stir much pushback once conversations started, according to Larrick, but some members cautioned against creating something more focused on punitive measures than reformation. The guild wrote the code with this concern in mind.

One of Necromancer Brewing’s many skeleton figurines holds a Progress Pride Flag atop the establishment’s brewing equipment on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Ross. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

“We’re trying to avoid cancel culture because that just doesn’t help anyone to grow as people, and people make mistakes all the time, so we want to give space for understanding and expression and learning, going forward,” Larrick said.

It won’t instantly change the culture of the brewing industry, where, according to 2021 Brewers Association numbers, ownership is 94% white and 76% male. Steps the local guild is taking to address this include a call for a dedicated, DEI-focused board seat and subcommittee, seats that have not yet been filled.

Hughes is satisfied with the code and hopeful that it will jumpstart efforts in the bigger fight for a more diverse and inclusive industry.

“This is kind of a jumping point to try to make your tappers more inclusive, try to get different people in your tap rooms and make them feel comfortable coming and having a beer, and trying to find out what that looks like,” Hughes said. “Asking colleagues, asking communities what they’re looking for. And asking your employees as well, just kind of relying on the folks around you to continue growing in that aspect.”

Matt Petras is a freelance reporter and adjunct professor based in the Pittsburgh area. He can be reached at matt456p@gmail.com or on X, formerly Twitter, @mattApetras.