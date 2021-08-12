The long-delayed 2020 U.S. Census results released Thursday showed Pittsburgh’s population decline has slowed, showing a city population of 302,971.

The new count is a 0.89% drop from the 2010 count, but the city’s drop wasn’t as significant as census estimates from 2019 showed. And, the decrease is much smaller than the 8.5% drop the city experienced between the 2000 and 2010 counts.

At the same time, Allegheny County’s population increased for the first time since the 1960 census to 1,250,578 — 2.2% higher than 2010.

The long-debated topic of consolidation flared up this summer as a Wilkinsburg group pushed for annexation into Pittsburgh and City Controller Michael Lamb publicly favored consolidation, but no such moves appear to be imminent. Adding Wilkinsburg alone would add more than 14,000 people to Pittsburgh and reverse a multi-generational negative trend for the city. The county is one of the most fragmented in the country, and some of its 130 municipalities saw losses while the county itself grew.

Charlie Wolfson is PublicSource's local government reporter and a Report for America corps member.