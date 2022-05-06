This story was originally published by Pittsburgh City Paper, a news partner of PublicSource.

About 150 people gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh on May 3 to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, a plan first revealed by Politico in a leaked draft opinion and later confirmed by the court.

Pittsburgh advocates and groups including Women’s March-Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh’s section of the National Council of Jewish Women, and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania organized Tuesday’s Bans Off Our Bodies Rally, joining national protests across the country, with plans for more local events later this week.

The March to Defend the Right to Abortion, organized by various groups including the Abortion Defense Committee, Justice for Jim Rogers, and the Revolutionary Women’s Study Group PGH, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Fri., May 6 at the City County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh. Black- and trans-led nonprofit SisTers PGH also announced a rally at Freedom Corner in the Hill District for Sat., May 7.

Story and photos by Jared Wickerham for Pittsburgh City Paper.