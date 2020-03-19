Photos: Life during COVID-19 in the Pittsburgh area

Life during COVID-19 has changed our day-to-day far more than anyone anticipated. Amid government-mandated shutdowns of nonessential business and the evacuation of schools and college campuses, social distancing has left many at home wondering what is going on outside of their doors.
Others still venture into the world dawning masks for protection, passing “take-out only” signs that flutter in restaurant windows along empty sidewalks. Throughout this week, our photographers have captured Pittsburgh’s climate in this difficult time.
Darryl Leeper plays music live in an empty Market Square on March 17. (Photo by Jay Manning/PublicSource)
People walk along Butler Street in Lawrenceville near Row House Cinema on March 18, where a marquee sign reads, “We will get through this Pittsburgh.” (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)
Medical staff at the Allegheny Health Network drive-thru clinic in Wexford, Pa., screen a person for COVID-19 on March 18. (Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)
Patients wait in line on March 18 at the Allegheny Health Network drive-thru clinic in Wexford, Pa., to be tested for COVID-19. (Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)
Medical staff at the Allegheny Health Network drive-thru clinic in Wexford, Pa. screen a person for COVID-19 on March 18. (Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)
A sign posted in a window at Mario's East Side Saloon in Shadyside on March 18 lets customers know they are temporarily closed. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)
People waiting along Fifth Avenue in Oakland on March 19. (Photo by Jay Manning/PublicSource)
A woman walks along Forbes Avenue on University of Pittsburgh's campus on March 19. (Photo by Jay Manning/PublicSource)
A woman walks on the sidewalk with her luggage on Forbes Avenue in Oakland on March 19. (Photo by Jay Manning/PublicSource)
Ryan Loew is a visual storyteller/producer for PublicSource. He can be reached at ryan@publicsource.org or on Twitter at @RyanLoew. Jay Manning is a visual storyteller and producer for PublicSource. He can be reached at jay@publicsource.org. Nick Childers is a Pittsburgh-based photographer and filmmaker.