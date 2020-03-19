Photos: Life during COVID-19 in the Pittsburgh area

Life during COVID-19 has changed our day-to-day far more than anyone anticipated. Amid government-mandated shutdowns of nonessential business and the evacuation of schools and college campuses, social distancing has left many at home wondering what is going on outside of their doors.

Others still venture into the world dawning masks for protection, passing “take-out only” signs that flutter in restaurant windows along empty sidewalks. Throughout this week, our photographers have captured Pittsburgh’s climate in this difficult time.

Ryan Loew is a visual storyteller/producer for PublicSource. He can be reached at ryan@publicsource.org or on Twitter at @RyanLoew. Jay Manning is a visual storyteller and producer for PublicSource. He can be reached at jay@publicsource.org. Nick Childers is a Pittsburgh-based photographer and filmmaker.