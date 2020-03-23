PA stops taking new male prisoners for ‘several days’ to establish quarantine procedure

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections [DOC] said it will stop accepting new male prisoners for “several days” as it sets up a new centralized system for bringing new men into the prison system in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The new policy only applies to men; women will still be accepted at two separate facilities and the state didn’t respond to immediate requests for comment on why there is a discrepancy.

“Currently, we have no positive cases of COVID-19 in our state prison inmate population, and we are working to delay the virus entering our system,” DOC Secretary John Wetzel said in a press release. “This change in how we receive newly sentenced inmates and parole violators will reduce the number of ways individuals enter our system. With this plan, moving forward, only one facility will be involved, greatly reducing the ways the virus can enter our system.”

For now, new intakes will be received at the State Correctional Institution [SCI] at Retreat. Then after an initial quarantine, the new men will be sent to SCI-Camp Hill for classification and evaluation, according to the state.

New female inmates will continue to be received at SCIs Muncy and Cambridge Springs. But it only will accept new commitments on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Wetzel informed sheriffs in a conference call of the new policy.

DOC officials said they will transfer some inmates to other state prisons to make room at SCI at Retreat, “while leaving a number of inmates to work in dietary and maintenance areas.” They are also increasing the medical staff and medical supplies at this facility and say the staff will have personal protective equipment.

Normally, the DOC receives about 150 new men into its system each week.

The DOC listed several other steps it was taking:

Working with the parole board to maximize releases

Expediting the release process for anyone with a pending home plan

Reviewing inmates within the state prison system who are beyond their minimum sentences

Reducing the number of re-entrants in halfway houses

Giving each inmate released a medical screening and referring to doctors when appropriate

Oliver Morrison is PublicSource’s environment and health reporter. He can be reached at oliver@publicsource.org or on Twitter @ORMorrison.

