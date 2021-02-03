LISTEN: Secret ingredients: purpose and confidence. Meet the 9-year-old chef dishing up recipe videos for social media.

Something quick or something tasty?
To some people, cooking after a long day of work at the computer screen can seem like an arduous task. But not for 9-year-old aspiring master chef, Tayshawn Holmes.
On this episode of From the Source, I speak with Tayshawn and his mother about his growing interest in the culinary arts and dishing up recipe videos for social media
We also discuss the role cooking plays in multidisciplinary learning and growing independent self-sufficient children into adults with purpose and confidence.