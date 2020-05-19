Here is the list of Southwestern PA nursing homes reporting COVID-19 cases, deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on May 19 released COVID-19 data for individual long-term care facilities, including the number of residents and staff infected and the number of deaths per facility.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the data will be updated daily.
So far, nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania have accounted for 25% of reported COVID-19 cases and almost 70% of all deaths from COVID-19 in the state.
In Allegheny County, St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia, Caring Heights Community Care and Rehabilitation Center in Coraopolis and the county-owned Kane facility in Glen Hazel have the highest death tolls among Allegheny County nursing homes.
The Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County has the most deaths of any long-term care facility in the state, with 76 reported.
Here is the breakdown of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the 10-county region of Southwestern Pennsylvania (you can sort the list by clicking on the headers):