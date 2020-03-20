COVID-19

Here’s how you can support organizations and efforts helping people affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Street sign that reads "Kindness Zone"

(Photo by Lisa Cunningham/Pittsburgh City Paper)

The novel coronavirus is changing how we live and work in very disruptive ways.

These organizations are helping to provide food, money and other assistance to those impacted by the shutdowns.

Here are some ways you can contribute:

Food assistance:

Financial assistance:

Helping affected workers and businesses:

  • Support local artists through the Pittsburgh Artist Emergency Fund, which provides up to $250 to help with rent, bills, food and other essentials.
  • Donate refunds you receive from canceled performances, at the request of the Pittsburgh Stage Employee Bailout, if you can.
  • Donate money to help hourly workers who won’t get paid during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Youth:

Seniors:

  • Check in on a senior buddy or help if they get sick as part of the Lawrenceville/Bloomfield/Garfield "Buddy" System.
  • Drive for South West Meals On Wheels. Volunteers are needed as many of the volunteers are seniors who have been encouraged to stay home. Kitchen help is also needed.
  • Call to check on seniors you know who may be feeling isolated or fearful. Also follow CDC and WHO guidelines to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Other

