Here’s how you can support organizations and efforts helping people affected by the coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus is changing how we live and work in very disruptive ways.

These organizations are helping to provide food, money and other assistance to those impacted by the shutdowns.

Here are some ways you can contribute:

Food assistance:

Financial assistance:

Donate to the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. Call 211 to inquire about getting local assistance.

Give to the Emergency Action Fund to help regional nonprofits respond to community needs in the pandemic.

Donate to the Pittsburgh COVID-19 LGBTQIA Emergency Relief Fund, created by SisTers PGH. It will prioritize members of the LGBTQ community who often experience disproportionate rates of violence, poverty and housing insecurity. The fundraiser has a goal of $100,000 and will begin taking applications for relief on March 20.

Helping affected workers and businesses:

Tip directly to service workers whose livelihoods are hurting with this virtual tip jar.

Support local artists through the Pittsburgh Artist Emergency Fund, which provides up to $250 to help with rent, bills, food and other essentials.

Donate refunds you receive from canceled performances, at the request of the Pittsburgh Stage Employee Bailout, if you can.

Donate money to help hourly workers who won’t get paid during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Youth:

Donate breast milk to the Mid-Atlantic Mother’s Milk Bank. Visit the site, call 412-281-4400 or email info@midatlanticmilkbank.org to learn about the donation process.

Help the Homeless Children’s Education Fund. The organization is struggling to provide the care and structure its vulnerable students need during this time of school and business closings. Donations can be made here. Those in need of help can follow this link.

Seniors:

Check in on a senior buddy or help if they get sick as part of the Lawrenceville/Bloomfield/Garfield "Buddy" System.

Drive for South West Meals On Wheels. Volunteers are needed as many of the volunteers are seniors who have been encouraged to stay home. Kitchen help is also needed.

Call to check on seniors you know who may be feeling isolated or fearful. Also follow CDC and WHO guidelines to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Other

The Incline, Next Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh City Paper, Kidsburgh and PublicSource collaborated to build this resource. Email halle@publicsource.org with suggested additions to this list.

PublicSource has a special page dedicated to our reporting on COVID-19 for the Pittsburgh region. See it here and sign up for our newsletter to stay informed. We hope you are following the news and, if your situation allows, social distancing guidelines. Have a tip or an idea? Please email mila@publicsource.org.