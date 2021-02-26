FROM THE SOURCE PODCAST

Episode 5, Season 2: Let’s get free — A Pittsburgh-based prison abolitionist’s point of view

Courtesy photo. (Photo illustration by Natasha Vicens/PublicSource)

This week, we’re asking you to engage in a bit of deep thinking as you meet Etta Cetera. She’s not a lawyer or a corrections officer, but she’s dedicated to freeing people and changing the options our society has for punishment and justice. We discuss what she sees as the day-to-day injustices that come with imprisonment and how she went from virtually having no political consciousness to adopting the mission of a prison abolitionist.

