Beechview is one of Pittsburgh’s vibrant and diverse neighborhoods, and PublicSource wants to get to know your community better. Read the Spanish language version of this post

This year, PublicSource laid out plans to deepen connections with Pittsburgh’s communities of color. Among our initiatives: Mapping assets and building relationships in diverse neighborhoods. We started by mapping and chronicling Wilkinsburg’s strengths, and people we met are already informing news stories about that community.

Now we’re reaching out to Beechview.

In a way, that’s news. But it’s part of a long-running story.

Explorations of diversity and equity in Pittsburgh have long been central to the PublicSource newsroom’s mission.

● We track representation within the city and Allegheny County power structure and ask whether Pittsburgh’s diversity — in terms of race, gender and age — are reflected in the halls of power.

● We promote attention to economic mobility by exploring the quality of our schools and access to college. Fair pay? We’re all over it.

● When public agencies offer useful tools and programs, we tell readers through news stories. And we help people to navigate difficult life challenges through public-service guides like this one.

● Through our reporting and that of our media partners, we highlight resources serving the city’s fastest-growing populations.

● When rights are threatened, we amplify vulnerable voices, and when leaders make promises, we document community expectations.

We’d love your input on Beechview’s assets we should map and your thoughts on the stories we should share about your community. You’re invited to email me, the managing editor at PublicSource, at rich@publicsource.org.

Other ways to connect with us:

PublicSource.org Email: info@publicsource.org Facebook.com/PublicSource Phone: 412-515-0065 Twitter.com/@publicsourcePA Address: 1936 Fifth Avenue Instagram.com/publicsource Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Threads.net/@publicsource

Translation by Zulma Michaca, a bilingual professional living in Riverside County, Calif., with family ties in Pittsburgh. She can be reached at z.michaca123@gmail.com.