Police deployed tear gas, rubber bullets in East Liberty against protesters of Black Lives Matter march; 20 arrested

One week after George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police, a peaceful Pittsburgh march of hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators in East Liberty ended with slogans and songs around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Many of the protesters began to disperse at that point, their cardboard signs tucked under their arms. Businesses in the neighborhood had closed early Monday; Whole Foods, CVS, PNC bank, Kahuna, Muddy Waters and Bird On The Run had boarded up their windows, seemingly for naught.

But within half an hour, tensions escalated between remaining protesters and police. Around 7:15 p.m. a large splinter crowd of protesters faced off with the riot police in front of the Kennilworth apartment building at the Centre and Negley intersection. Chanting, their hands symbolically in the air, the crowd held firm. Rocks and water bottles were hurled at the police, who remained in formation.

After issuing multiple warnings that declared the protest an “unlawful assembly,” riot police fired several rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets, forcing protesters to retreat down Centre Avenue. Protestors were immediately pushed back as far as Whole Foods and into the adjoining streets. SWAT and state police on foot and horseback backed up Pittsburgh police to clear the avenue, with helicopters droning overhead. At least one protestor was injured by a rubber bullet. The news media was ordered back from the front line on Centre Avenue, allowed to access the adjoining streets only.

The authorities were stationed throughout East Liberty to clear the neighborhood. One group of SWAT, state and local police settled outside the Capri Pizzeria at the intersection of Highland and Penn avenues. Officers pulled on their gas masks, warning reporters about “getting smoked.” Further down Penn, officers stood at Target’s front door and on the roof. At least four protesters were subdued on the ground with tear gas and arrested after the 8:30 p.m. curfew. At the end of the night, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich reported 20 arrests and said that nine officers and two protestors were injured.

Below are some of the scenes from Monday peaceful march and clashes later in the evening.