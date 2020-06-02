Homepage Top Story

Police deployed tear gas, rubber bullets in East Liberty against protesters of Black Lives Matter march; 20 arrested

Protestors scatter along Centre Avenue after riot police release several rounds of tear gas. (Photo by Alexis Lai/PublicSource)

One week after George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police, a peaceful Pittsburgh march of hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators in East Liberty ended with slogans and songs around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Many of the protesters began to disperse at that point, their cardboard signs tucked under their arms. Businesses in the neighborhood had closed early Monday; Whole Foods, CVS, PNC bank, Kahuna, Muddy Waters and Bird On The Run had boarded up their windows, seemingly for naught.

But within half an hour, tensions escalated between remaining protesters and police. Around 7:15 p.m. a large splinter crowd of protesters faced off with the riot police in front of the Kennilworth apartment building at the Centre and Negley intersection. Chanting, their hands symbolically in the air, the crowd held firm. Rocks and water bottles were hurled at the police, who remained in formation.

After issuing multiple warnings that declared the protest an “unlawful assembly,” riot police fired several rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets, forcing protesters to retreat down Centre Avenue. Protestors were immediately pushed back as far as Whole Foods and into the adjoining streets. SWAT and state police on foot and horseback backed up Pittsburgh police to clear the avenue, with helicopters droning overhead. At least one protestor was injured by a rubber bullet. The news media was ordered back from the front line on Centre Avenue, allowed to access the adjoining streets only.

The authorities were stationed throughout East Liberty to clear the neighborhood. One group of SWAT, state and local police settled outside the Capri Pizzeria at the intersection of Highland and Penn avenues. Officers pulled on their gas masks, warning reporters about “getting smoked.” Further down Penn, officers stood at Target’s front door and on the roof. At least four protesters were subdued on the ground with tear gas and arrested after the 8:30 p.m. curfew. At the end of the night, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich reported 20 arrests and said that nine officers and two protestors were injured.

Below are some of the scenes from Monday peaceful march and clashes later in the evening.

(Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)

(Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)

(Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)

Black Lives Matter protestor is raising their fist in solidarity (Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)

A Black Lives Matter protestor is raising their sign during a peaceful march (Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)

Black Lives Matter protestors marching down East Liberty Boulevard and Penn Avenue (Nick Childers/PublicSource)

A protestor is facing off the police as they announce unlawful assembly before they start firing rubber bullets and tear gas. (Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)

(Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)

A few protestors go face-to-face with the advancing riot police, before they’re finally forced back by the SWAT truck. (Photo by Alexis Lai/PublicSource)

(Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)

(Photo by Alexis Lai/PublicSource)

Protestors raise their hands in the air as the police announce unlawful assembly before they start firing rubber bullets and tear gas (Nick Childers/PublicSource)

(Photo by Alexis Lai)

(Photo by Alexis Lai)

Protestors immediately scatter along Centre Avenue after riot police release several rounds of tear gas. (Photo by Alexis Lai/PublicSource)

(Photo by Alexis Lai/PublicSource)

(Photo by Alexis Lai/PublicSource)

Pittsburgh Police as they announce unlawful assembly before firing rubber bullets and tear gas (Photo by Nick Childers/PublicSource)

(Photo by Alexis Lai/PublicSource)

(Photo by Alexis Lai/PublicSource)

About 200 feet from Target, bright orange sparks suddenly pop on the ground, as officers fire tear gas to subdue protesters out on Penn Avenue past the 8:30 p.m. curfew.(Photo by Alexis Lai/PublicSource)

