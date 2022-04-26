Summer vacation is on the horizon.
For some kids, it’ll mean camp with friends, practicing sports or relishing their free time. For other kids, it may mean summer programs to address learning gaps after two full years of schooling through the pandemic.
As we enter the third summer vacation since the pandemic began, PublicSource wants to know how students across Allegheny County will be spending their breaks: focusing on engaged summer recreation or prioritizing academic recovery? How are Pittsburgh parents molding or modifying their kids’ summer break to account for the last two years?
Last summer, Pittsburgh Public Schools and other districts across Allegheny County launched several separate summer learning programs, credit recovery programs and summer camps to shrink learning gaps resulting from staff shortages, virtual instruction and delays in mental health resources. Test data for the 2020-21 school year showed the younger students struggled more than the older students in Pittsburgh to adapt during COVID.
Please let us know your plans by filling out our survey below. Note that we won’t publish anything from you without contacting you for permission, so please share your email!
How will your kids spend summer vacation?
