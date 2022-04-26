Summer vacation is on the horizon.

For some kids, it’ll mean camp with friends, practicing sports or relishing their free time. For other kids, it may mean summer programs to address learning gaps after two full years of schooling through the pandemic.

As we enter the third summer vacation since the pandemic began, PublicSource wants to know how students across Allegheny County will be spending their breaks: focusing on engaged summer recreation or prioritizing academic recovery? How are Pittsburgh parents molding or modifying their kids’ summer break to account for the last two years?

Last summer, Pittsburgh Public Schools and other districts across Allegheny County launched several separate summer learning programs, credit recovery programs and summer camps to shrink learning gaps resulting from staff shortages, virtual instruction and delays in mental health resources. Test data for the 2020-21 school year showed the younger students struggled more than the older students in Pittsburgh to adapt during COVID.

Please let us know your plans by filling out our survey below. Note that we won’t publish anything from you without contacting you for permission, so please share your email!

How will your kids spend summer vacation? How are your kids spending summer break? What's the priority for your child's summer break? Recreation Learning and recovery Other If you chose recovery, what are you hoping your student will recover during summer break? Will this summer be a return to normal or an attempt at trying something new? What couldn't your kids do in the last two summers that they're looking forward to doing this summer? Name (Required) Email (We won't publish or share this information. A reporter may use it to follow up with you.) (Required) Location Age

Read more: Allegheny County students look to summer school after a difficult year. But can they catch up?

TyLisa C. Johnson is the audience engagement editor for PublicSource. She can be reached at tylisa@publicsource.org or on Twitter at @tylisawrites.

Jourdan Hicks is PublicSource’s senior community correspondent. She can be reached at Jourdan@publicsource.org or on Facebook @Jourdan Hicks.