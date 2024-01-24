The 2024 election is coming, and Pennsylvania is once again at the center of the political universe. More than most other places, Allegheny County voters will have a say in what comes next at the White House, in Congress and in Harrisburg.

The stakes are high. What do you want to know about the upcoming vote?

The presidential race, potentially a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, is expected to hinge on just a few swing states. Pennsylvania is the largest.

Not sure how important Pennsylvania is? Biden has already visited the Keystone State upward of 30 times since becoming president. He’s paid more visits here than to any state but his home of Delaware.

Control of the U.S. Senate could hinge on Pennsylvania’s contest between Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and a to-be-nominated challenger. Control of the closely divided U.S. House could be tipped by the swingy 17th Congressional District, now held by Democrat Chris Deluzio of Aspinwall.

And the political order in Harrisburg would change if Democrats can flip three state Senate seats and control the upper chamber. One of their three targets is in Allegheny County — the 37th District seat held by Republican Devlin Robinson of Bridgeville.

With so much on the ballot, and so much at stake, things can get confusing fast for voters. PublicSource is aiming to keep readers informed on the 2024 election at a local level.

Tell us what you want to know using the form below. Check as many boxes as you want next to topics that interest you. Most important: Use your write-in vote to tell us what else you want to know about the 2024 election season in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

