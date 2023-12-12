PublicSource maps and chronicles the strengths of diverse communities.

You can zip past Beechview on West Liberty Avenue or Banksville Road and barely realize the neighborhood exists.

Cut through it on the T, though, and you glimpse a place unique in the Pittsburgh region. Don’t let the light rail car’s rumble rock you to sleep. Step out and listen, look, take a deep breath. The Pittsburgh neighborhood’s diversity awakens you.

Not too long ago, Beechview was viewed by some as a neighborhood for recovery, if not in recovery. It also became a landing pad for immigrants, especially from Latin America.

Beechview Puntos de Orgullo

FuentePública (PublicSource) mapea y relata las fortalezas de comunidades diversas.

Newcomers have since become “a huge asset” to the neighborhood, according to City Councilor Anthony Coghill, who lives in Beechview.

The 2020 census solidified Beechview’s position as one of Pittsburgh’s diversifying communities. The Census logged a population that was 72% white, but that was down from 81% a decade before. The Census counted 10% of the neighborhood’s population as Latino in ethnicity, the highest such ratio of any major neighborhood or municipality in the region. Beechview also boasts significant Black, multi-racial and Asian ancestry populations.

As part of PublicSource’s pledge to better connect with Pittsburgh’s diversity, our staff in April highlighted the strengths of Wilkinsburg. Through the summer and autumn, we built bridges to Beechview. Over the coming weeks, we’ll share what we’ve learned from that neighborhood’s residents, friends and advocates.

As with Wilkinsburg, these stories are neither a beginning nor an end. They aim to be an intensification of our relationships with, and coverage of, vibrant communities.

Communities are powerful because of the infinite ways in which their members interact and join forces. A map can scratch the surface of a community’s depth. PublicSource’s outreach to Beechview identified many assets, shown here, and we know there are more. Write to rich@publicsource.org to suggest other resources in Wilkinsburg.

The Red Line is a lifeline for Beechview’s Latino community, but the T isn’t always reliable — or bilingual Light rail’s centrality has helped immigrants to thrive, as employees and business owners, in Beechview. But with fortunes tied so tightly to the T, shortcomings in service and Spanish-language communication exact a price.