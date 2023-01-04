Executive Decision

The 2023 election to set Allegheny County’s course

The start of 2023 brings a new round of local elections to Pennsylvania, with primary elections set for May 16. In Allegheny County, the race to succeed Rich Fitzgerald as county executive will be the main event, along with three other countywide contests for controller, district attorney and treasurer. In Pittsburgh, five city council seats are up for election, as well as four school board seats.

Some candidates have already stepped forward, and more will follow ahead of March filing deadlines. This page will be updated to show who has announced plans to run for legislative seats and row offices this year.

Charlie Wolfson is PublicSource’s local government reporter and a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at charlie@publicsource.org or on Twitter @chwolfson.