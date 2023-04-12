This story was originally published by NEXTpittsburgh, a news partner of PublicSource. NEXTPittsburgh features the people, projects and places advancing the region and the innovative and cool things happening here. Sign up for their to get free newsletter.

The primary election on May 16 presents voters with a crucial decision on who will become the party nominees for the most influential political role in Allegheny County, the county executive.

Dave Fawcett (Courtesy of candidate website)

To assist voters in determining which candidate is the right fit for the role, NEXTpittsburgh and PublicSource will host a town hall debate on Tuesday, April 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with the candidates running for Allegheny County executive. The in-person event on Point Park University’s campus is sold out but you can register to watch via livestream.

Rich Fitzgerald, who has served as county executive since 2011, is no longer eligible for reelection, opening the door to seven candidates seeking to replace him.

Joe Rockey (Courtesy of candidate website)

John Rhoades, publisher of NEXTpittsburgh, said the Allegheny County executive is arguably the most powerful elected official in the region.

“NEXTpittsburgh hopes this event is one of many that we will co-host with PublicSource to increase the level of dialogue and engagement in local politics and the democratic process in general,” said Rhoades. “We are grateful to Point Park University’s Center for Media Innovation for all their work helping to produce this event.”

John Weinstein (Courtesy of candidate website)

The debate will feature attorney and former County Councilor Dave Fawcett; City Controller Michael Lamb; County Treasurer John Weinstein; state Rep. Sara Innamorato; businessman and former congressional candidate William Parker; and former PNC executive Joe Rockey, the only Republican candidate running. Former Pittsburgh Public Schools board member Theresa Colaizzi has not responded to invitations to participate in the debate.

The debate moderators — Charlie Wolfson of PublicSource, Tony Norman of NEXTpittsburgh and independent journalist Natalie Bencivenga — will cover the candidates’ records and experience as well as topics like the county’s population, property taxes and other top resident concerns. The moderators invite the public to submit questions via Google Forms by 5 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Michael Lamb (Courtesy of candidate website)

“Voters are going to be looking at the infrastructure and how the county executive is going to be using the funds that are available from the federal government to really make Pittsburgh a safer environment,” said Jerry Dickinson, vice dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

“Secondly, I think environmental justice is going to be very important. We have some of the worst air pollution in all of the United States. I think the people in the City of Pittsburgh and outside of the city are going to be focused on what extent a candidate prioritizes clean air and clean water for their children.”

Sara Innamorato (Courtesy of candidate website)

Fitzgerald told PublicSource that “equity will be a big part” of the campaign to replace him. “How do we bridge the gap between the haves and the have nots?” Conditions in the Allegheny County Jail, the lack of a juvenile detention facility and property tax assessments have also emerged as issues.

If you miss the live event, a recording will be posted at both NEXTpittsburgh and PublicSource.

William Parker (Courtesy of candidate website)

“The executive oversees a constellation of systems that touches on all of our lives and particularly those of our most marginalized populations,” says Halle Stockton, editor-in-chief at PublicSource. “The executive is the top boss to more than 6,000 people in the county and has a say in the actions of dozens of boards that wield power, either as a sitting member or by appointing members. The results of this race will impact you and your neighbors in some way.”