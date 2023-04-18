With four weeks to go before the primary election, the seven Allegheny County executive candidates address questions about policy and experience, most of them submitted by engaged citizens, and all of them presented by professional journalists.

Executive Decision

The 2023 election to set Allegheny County’s course

The county executive post is widely viewed as one of the most powerful in the state, given the county’s 6,000 employees, $1 billion budget and influence over numerous potent public authorities. Rich Fitzgerald has served as county executive since 2011 and is no longer eligible for reelection.

NEXTpittsburgh and PublicSource invited all executive candidates who will appear on the May 16 primary ballot, including six Democrats and one Republican, to the debate at Point Park University’s Lawrence Hall.

The debate is moderated by NEXTpittsburgh columnist Tony Norman, PublicSource reporter Charlie Wolfson and journalist Natalie Bencivenga. Members of the public have submitted questions on topics including taxes, the county jail, public health, housing and more. For more on the race, candidates and issues check out the Executive Decision series.

The Allegheny County executive candidate debate hosted by PublicSource and NEXTpittsburgh brought together seven candidates to answer questions from moderators and submitted by the public on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Point Park University in downtown Pittsburgh. From left to right, Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi, Dave Fawcett, Sara Innamorato, Michael Lamb, Will Parker, Joe Rockey and John Weinstein. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

Allegheny County executive candidate Dave Fawcett gestures during a debate hosted by PublicSource and NEXTpittsburgh brought on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Point Park University in downtown Pittsburgh. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

Moderator Tony Norman of NEXTpittsburgh questions Allegheny County executive candidates during a debate hosted by PublicSource and NEXTpittsburgh on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Point Park University in downtown Pittsburgh. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

Audience members listen to the Allegheny County executive candidates during a debate hosted by PublicSource and NEXTpittsburgh on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Point Park University in downtown Pittsburgh. The event was hosted both in person and streamed live online. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

An audience member records as moderators Charlie Wolfson, Natalie Bencivenga, and Tony Norman pose questions to Allegheny County executive candidates during a debate hosted by PublicSource and NEXTpittsburgh on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Point Park University in downtown Pittsburgh. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

From left, moderators Charlie Wolfson, Natalie Bencivenga, and Tony Norman listen to answers from Allegheny County executive candidates during a debate hosted by PublicSource and NEXTpittsburgh on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Point Park University in downtown Pittsburgh. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

Special thanks to Point Park University’s Center for Media Innovation for helping to make the livestream video possible.