With four weeks to go before the primary election, the seven Allegheny County executive candidates address questions about policy and experience, most of them submitted by engaged citizens, and all of them presented by professional journalists.
Executive Decision
The 2023 election to set Allegheny County’s course
The county executive post is widely viewed as one of the most powerful in the state, given the county’s 6,000 employees, $1 billion budget and influence over numerous potent public authorities. Rich Fitzgerald has served as county executive since 2011 and is no longer eligible for reelection.
NEXTpittsburgh and PublicSource invited all executive candidates who will appear on the May 16 primary ballot, including six Democrats and one Republican, to the debate at Point Park University’s Lawrence Hall.
The debate is moderated by NEXTpittsburgh columnist Tony Norman, PublicSource reporter Charlie Wolfson and journalist Natalie Bencivenga. Members of the public have submitted questions on topics including taxes, the county jail, public health, housing and more. For more on the race, candidates and issues check out the Executive Decision series.
