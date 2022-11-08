A celebrity doctor versus a hoodie-clad former mayor in stroke recovery. A top prosecutor taking on a 2020 election denier. A Republican with the same name as the Democrat he’s trying to replace. A possibility that control of Congress and Harrisburg could hinge on the results.

These are not the ingredients of your typical midterm election. They’re usually fairly predictable referenda on the president’s performance. That’s part of the equation today. But abortion, fracking, inflation and the long shadow of the most recent prior president are also factors.

8:05 a.m., Squirrel Hill South: One voter at the Summerset Community Center said she was most motivated to show up to protect “the sacredness of the ballot and democracy, and making sure we don’t become a nation ruled by fear.” She said she was specifically interested in keeping Republican Doug Mastriano from winning the governor’s race. She declined to be named.

7:55 a.m., Squirrel Hill South: Jonathan and Amy Rhodes voted together at the Summerset Community Center. “We vote every time, this is our routine,” they said when asked what drove them to the polls this year. They voted Republican up and down the ticket but said they were most eager to vote for the GOP’s Mehmet Oz for Senate. “He stands for what I believe in and I’m not a [Lieut. Gov. John] Fetterman fan at all,” Jonathan said. Fetterman, who previously served as Braddock’s mayor, is the Democratic nominee facing Oz.

7:25 a.m., Oakmont: Rachel Gourley, a resident of Oakmont for six years and a food buyer for a grocery store by trade, said she was drawn out to vote for women’s rights and to support John Fetterman and especially Josh Shapiro. “I wanted to make sure I showed up in person, I felt like that was a little more concrete,” said Gourley of her decision to vote before work.

https://www.publicsource.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/IMG_4216-1-1.mov 7:06 a.m., Oakmont: People line up to enter the polling location at the United Methodist Church of Oakmont as the polls open early Tuesday morning on Election Day.

How to vote today

Registered voters can vote today until 8 p.m. Use this tool to find out where your polling location is. Click here to see a sample ballot and do some last-minute research before heading to vote.

Mail-in ballots must be delivered to the County Office Building, Downtown at 542 Forbes Ave., before 8 p.m. today. It will not count if the county does not receive it by 8 p.m. Ballots put into the mail today will not count.

Allegheny County on Sunday released a list of 1,005 voters who submitted mail-in ballots that were undated or incorrectly dated. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that these ballots should not count, but counties can allow voters to correct their errors before polls close Tuesday. Voters can check this website to see if their ballot needs to be corrected. Corrections can be made at the County Office Building at 542 Forbes Ave. between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday. Alternatively, affected voters can go to their normal polling place and ask to vote via a provisional ballot.

Any voter with a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act can designate somebody else to deliver their ballot using this form.

Contacting us, reviewing our coverage

We’d welcome your insights on any notable strengths or weaknesses in today’s democratic process.

Email those to rich@publicsource.org, and please indicate whether you’d like us to consider publishing them directly, or would rather we investigate confidentially.

While you wait for results, please consider our election season coverage:

This story was written by PublicSource staff including Charlie Wolfson and Stephanie Strasburg. Rich Lord is PublicSource’s managing editor. He can be reached at rich@publicsource.org or on Twitter @richelord.