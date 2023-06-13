Allegheny General Hospital [AGH] is one step closer to beginning development of a new structure on its Northside Campus. On Tuesday, the City Planning Commission approved the hospital’s institutional master plan which aims to increase the number of private rooms for patients.

The master plan allows for the potential for development on three proposed sites which range from 256,000 to 290,000 square feet of hospital space. The need for new development was spurred by the pandemic, which highlighted the hospital’s need to fully transition away from the current semi-private room model.

“We aren’t going to see more patients, but they are staying longer. This transition requires an increase in the number of rooms, but not necessarily the number of beds,” the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Nussbaum said.

A map of three potential development sites presented to the City Planning Commission by Allegheny General Hospital and IKM Architecture on June 13, 2023.

The plan did not detail how many rooms would come from development on any of the three sites.

Currently, there are no concrete plans to develop a new structure on any of the three proposed sites. If any development is to occur, AGH will be required to go back to the Planning Commission with a more detailed plan.

This lack of a concrete plan for site development did not stop local residents from attending the virtual meeting to voice concerns with potential parking disruption in the neighborhood during construction, as well as the height of any potential development.

“Anytime there’s been any sort of projects going on around here, I’m usually kind of held hostage. With a project of this size, I’m concerned that I wouldn’t be able to leave my house when I need to,” James Street resident Sarah Purcell said.

Another point of contention was the relocation of the helipad. If any development is to occur on the corner of Sandusky Street and East North Avenue, the helipad situated on that intersection will be temporarily relocated to the top of the Snyder Pavilion, which is at the center of the hospital’s campus. The flight path of the helicopter would not change under the plan.

“When those helicopters fly by, my entire house shakes — the porch vibrates, the windows rattle, my dog hides, my two-year-old wakes up as she is sleeping in the middle of the night,” Cedar Avenue resident Robert Clift said. “I’m in favor of anything that will reduce the noise from the helicopters.”

Nussbaum said that the hospital is in the process of commissioning a study about the impact the helipad’s new site would have on noise pollution in the area.

Commissioners echoed residents’ concerns, hoping that the community engagement will be a large part in any development moving forward.

“We’ve heard the helicopter issue before. … It just keeps coming back. I’d like to see you figure it out. The issues with the community repeat and repeat,” Commissioner Sabina Deitrick said.

The two other sites earmarked for potential development are located on the corner of East North and James, as well as the corner of James and Hemlock Street.

To this end, AGH’s master plan was approved on the condition that the hospital will continue engaging with the community regarding noise and construction management prior to any development.

Following approval by the planning commission, AGH’s master plan will need to be approved by Pittsburgh City Council in the coming months if it is to move forward.