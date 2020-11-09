The Allegheny County Health Department [ACHD] reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and five new hospitalizations from the virus but no new deaths — the totals cover 48 hours. This brings the county-wide totals to 17,656 positive cases, 1,533 hospitalizations and 447 deaths.

The majority of these cases came from new PCR tests from the past five days - the county labeled the rest, 103, as probable cases. The new cases range from one month to 102 years-old with a median age of 40.

COVID across Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health [DOH] reported 4,035 new infections and 40 fatalities Saturday, marking the highest daily increase in cases yet and bringing the statewide tallies to 227,985 cases and 9,015 COVID-related deaths.

Each region of the state has seen a significant increase in cases among younger Pennsylvanians, specifically 19- to 24-year-olds. In April, roughly 5% of cases in Southwestern Pennsylvania were among 19- to 24-year-olds. The age group has represented nearly 10% of new COVID infections so far in November.

Still, personal care and nursing homes continue to bear the brunt of the deaths, with residents representing around two-thirds of all COVID-related fatalities in the state.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Thursday talked about coordination and preparation that the health department has been involved in for the distribution and administration of an eventual coronavirus vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration [FDA] has been working to get a vaccine through special Emergency Use Authorization [EUA]. To get the vaccine through the EUA, it needs to pass a number of trials, the secretary said, and there are six drug manufacturers right now overseeing those clinical trials. They measure dosage, monitor potential side effects and report on responses to the vaccine.

As one or more vaccines are determined to be effective and safe, the FDA will move toward issuing the EUA.

The secretary said that there is no date when the vaccine is going to be available, and she was not able to provide a timetable for distribution because those things would need to be coordinated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]. But she said the health department is "actively preparing to be able to receive, store, distribute and then administer the vaccines in Pennsylvania." The CDC has a playbook for health departments to develop their own plans. The state has already received feedback from the CDC on its plan.

The distribution of the vaccines, when they are available, will happen in three phases, the secretary said. In the first phase, the vaccine will be distributed to healthcare professionals, those working with the most vulnerable populations and essential workers.

Levine again emphasized the importance of prevention and containment measures, including wearing a mask, avoiding small and large gatherings, downloading the COVID Alert PA app and cooperating with contact tracers.

The health department will be preparing a communications plan to work through vaccine hesitancy among some Pennsylvania residents. It will also have a plan to track vaccine administration and effects and report findings through Tiberius, the CDC's tracking system.

Top COVID news for the week of Nov. 1:

The state is preparing to spend $10 million on research into the long-term behavioral impacts of COVID-19 and on its overall genetic makeup and vaccine development. On Friday, Levine announced a request for applications for collaborative research into those three areas, open to organizations across the state. From the $10 million, the state plans to provide funding to three different projects. Applications are due on December 9.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that nearly $20 million is now available to assist Pennsylvanians currently experiencing homelessness. Through the COVID-19 Homeless Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG-CV) funds, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) invested in preparing emergency shelter for the 2020-21 winter months. Under a new grant program called ESG-CV Code Blue, applicants may apply for funding for emergency shelter and temporary emergency shelter. These funds will be prioritized to assist homeless providers and communities to prepare for, prevent the spread of and respond to COVID-19. “As winter quickly approaches, Pennsylvania is bracing for a surge in COVID-19 cases, all while continuing its usual work of providing shelter and services to those who are homeless,” Wolf said in a statement. “ This funding will help provide the tools that communities need to protect their residents, providing them safe shelter and preventing the spread of coronavirus further.”

Allegheny County’s immunizations clinic has vaccinated nearly 1,500 people so far this flu season, which represents more than double the number typically vaccinated during an entire season, health department director Dr. Debra Bogen reported during her weekly briefing Wednesday. While California last week confirmed its first case of simultaneous flu and COVID infections, Allegheny County, which is not yet conducting dual tests, hasn’t had such a case, Bogen said.

Since March 15, the state has paid roughly $30 billion in unemployment benefits to out-of-work Pennsylvanians, according to Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak , who announced the totals Monday. Pennsylvania has borrowed $566 million in zero-interest loans from the federal government to help pay benefits. October’s unemployment rate in Pennsylvania was 8.1% – roughly half of what it hit in April – according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. More than 500,000 Pennsylvanians were unemployed in September, according to the most recent unemployment data available.

This article was reported by Nicole C. Brambila, Oliver Morrison, Rich Lord, Matt Petras, Juliette Rihl, Charlie Wolfson, Mark Kramer, Jon Moss, Emma Folts, Veonna King, Amanda Su, Kellen Stepler, James Anthony Bell III, Sophie Burkholder and Amanda Hernandez.

